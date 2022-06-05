A new report alleges that the mysterious Abandoned is "not being actively worked on"

A new report has emerged claiming that the highly mysterious Abandoned is "not being actively worked on" at this point in time.

This report comes from GameSpot, which claims it has garnered information regarding the so-called-game from a private Discord server run by Blue Box Games Studios' Hasan Kahraman, where he talks with a small selection of fans.

According to the report, "there is no meaningful evidence that Abandoned exists in any real way." The biggest question surrounding the game is whether it's even real or just poorly marketed, making this quite the claim from GameSpot.

Apparently, members that wanted access to "screenshots, animations, and even a page of the game's script" needed to sign an NDA, meaning some only spoke to GameSpot under the promise of anonymity. Members that would try to ask for more out of Kahraman would risk being banned from the server.

In the process of interviewing "more than half a dozen people who have had close contact with Kahraman since September 2021," the report found that Kahraman, who at one point is described as "duplicitous and prone to mood swings," would over promise on many things, "including paid work for fans" but delivering little.

"Kahraman used to tell the group he was actively working on Abandoned, but as time went on, he would fail to show much of anything that seemed genuine or compelling, often even missing self-imposed deadlines," reads the report. "For instance, after saying he had a reveal planned for a day of the week, that day would come and go without a new development."

Apparently Kahraman has privately said that Abandoned is "on hold and he first needs to fund its development with a playable prologue, which our sources indicate he doesn't seem to be in a hurry to create."

The full report goes much more in depth into the entire situation, discussing questionable things like how many staff members there actually are, and the presence of a 12 year old in the server that members found to be difficult.