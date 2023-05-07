Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is getting a Nintendo Treehouse: Live showcase just before release

In case you feel like you need just a bit more gameplay before you pick up Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo is hosting a Treehouse: Live next week.

Announced almost four years ago in 2019, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is almost here - in fact there's less than a week to go. Of course, we haven't seen all that much of the game, so if the game's final pre-launch trailer hasn't been enough to convince you to pick it up, then Nintendo has some good news: on May 11, the day before the game launches on May 12, the developer is hosting a Nintendo Treehouse: Live that will show off more of the game counting down to its release.

"Get ready Legend of Zelda fans! We will be hosting a special livestream leading up to the Nintendo NY midnight launch of the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom," reads the tweet announcing the stream. "The livestream will include four Nintendo Treehouse: Live segments featuring gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Stay tuned in afterwards for more livestream content counting down to the game's release!"

It should be noted that this livestream was only shared on the Nintendo of America Twitter account, and not the UK or Europe one, as it'll be airing quite later for us over here across the pond. The stream starts at 9:45pm ET, which is 2:45am BST, so this stream is more for the either very early bird or for the insomniacs out there.

There wasn't any clarification as to what the four segments will cover, or what other content is being shown off, but if you're able to stay up it might be a fun way to lead into the game's release.

A word of warning to those who are looking forward to the game, though: the whole game appears to have already leaked, so be extra careful when it comes to spoilers.