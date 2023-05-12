Zelda Amiibo shortage resembles PS5 scalping misery

If you were looking to pick up the The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Link amiibo, you're going to have to wait, as it's sold out pretty much everywhere.

Some of you might not remember the early days of amiibo collecting, but I do, and let me tell you - it was a battlefield. All the amiibo you actually wanted were ransacked in every shop that sold them, leaving behind the odd Donkey Kong here and there, and let's be real, who actually wants a Donkey Kong amiibo? Today I'm getting slight flashbacks of those times, as no matter where you look, the Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom amiibo is completely sold out.

Even the one place you might assume has the most stock, the Nintendo Store, is completely sold out at this point in time - the figure was sold out before the game even launched. That doesn't mean it's completely impossible to actually buy the figure, but if you do, you'll certainly be paying a pretty penny for one. On eBay the toy is going for as much as £60, a very far cry from its £13 recommended retail price, making it just a little bit reminiscent of those awful days when scalpers were charging ridiculous amounts for a PS5. There are some sellers offering it for as "low" as £35, but honestly you're just going to be better off waiting until the hype dies down and it comes back into stock. Alternatively, just keep an eye on amiibo Alerts if you're out in the US, as that seems to be the best place to get stock updates.

Of course, aside from having a cool little toy version of Link, the amiibo does actually offer you something for your playthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Much like in Breath of the Wild, all of the different Zelda series amiibo offer some cool exclusive bonuses you can't get in the game otherwise - and wouldn't you know it, we've got a nifty little guide that shows you all the amiibo compatible with the game, and what they do as well!