Yoshi-P isn't interested in a Final Fantasy Tactics version of 16, but he does think its about time the spin-off got a new entry

You're not alone in wanting a new Final Fantasy Tactics game, as it turns out Final Fantasy 16 producer Naoki "Yoshi-P" Yoshida wants one too.

It's been a long while since a new Final Fantasy Tactics game was released. While the spin-off games are a fan favourite, only a handful of titles with the Tactics subtitle were ever released, though those that are fans of the games have a lot of love to give them. Interestingly enough, Yoshi-P recently shared in an interview with TheGamer that he would be interested in seeing a new one too. When asked about using Final Fantasy 16 as the base for a new Tactics game, Yoshida, Rising Tide DLC director Takeo Kujiraoka, and localisation director Michael-Christopher Koji Fox all apparently laughed and agreed that its scale might not be the best way to go about it. "What would we even call it?" Fox laughed, "Final Fantasy 16 Tactics? That’s a lot."

Yoshida went on to say, "We have a lot of our staff who worked on previous games like Final Fantasy Tactics or Final Fantasy 12, so you're going to have a lot of that [Tactics] feel because a lot of the same people are on the team. We’re very happy for you to suggest this because we’re all fans, but if we were going to make this, we wouldn’t want to do the same story that turns out to be a different story."

Continuing to talk about the issue of scale when it came to the idea of hypothetically adapting Final Fantasy 16 into a Tactics format, Yoshida said "How would we even do the Eikon versus Eikon battles in that style? If you have the Eikons, how many squares is an Eikon going to be? You have more people out there as well, so what about the wait time in between? … But the series does lend itself well to that kind of storytelling, and we love Tactics as well. It’s probably about time that we do a new one."

That obviously doesn't guarantee a new one happening, but such a well-respected member of Square Enix saying such a thing could get the wheels turning somewhere. In the meantime, Final Fantasy 16's second and supposedly last bit of DLC is out April 18, and will finally cover what happened to Leviathan.