Xenoblade Chronicles 3: release date, gameplay, and more

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is one of the most highly-anticipated games of the year, coming exclusively to the Nintendo Switch.

Since acquiring Monolith Soft in 2007, Nintendo has made sure the developer has become a premier first-party studio with the excellent Xenoblade series. It's been over four years since the last entry, which was met with great acclaim and commercial success.

Both the first Xenoblade Chronicles and the sequel Xenoblade Chronicles 2 are already available for the Nintendo Switch. The open-world RPG series is great for firing up every now and again wherever you are with your Switch.

But if you're ready for more action, here you'll find everything you need to know about the upcoming Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 release date

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is expected to be released some time in September 2022.

Monolith has been focussed primarily on Xenoblade Chronicles 3 in recent years, with their only other recent credit listed as a support studio for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This is unsurprising given they've been a Nintendo first-party studio for 15 years now.

Nintendo has a habit of unveiling their games just several months before their release. And given the game was unveiled in February 2022, and the team has been working throughout Covid-19, it's likely the company will stick to the given release date.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 gameplay trailer

During a Nintendo Direct in February 2022, we were given a detailed look at the game.

The game is a direct sequel to Xenoblade Chronicles 2, and takes place in the world of Aionios, where the nations of Keves and Agnus are at war with one another. It will let you take control of both Noah and Mio, each of whom are characters from these two respective nations. The game looks to continue the wondrous exploration and action the series has become known for.

Where to pre-order Xenoblade Chronicles 3

While there's no specific release date yet, retailers have made the game available for pre-order on the assumption it will be released during September 2022.

UK:

If you're unable to wait or want to check out the other titles in the series, the first entry and the sequel are also available. Once the third entry comes out, you'll have the whole trilogy, and the Switch is the only platform where you can play all three games.

