Native Twitch streaming is coming back to Xbox

Xbox Insiders in the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring can now test the latest system update which includes an integrated Twitch live-streaming feature.

Being integrated means you will not need any apps in order to stream using the service.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To stream using Twitch, navigate to the “Capture and Share” tab and choose “Live streaming”. Here you will need to link your Twitch account using a mobile device or using console Settings. Once the account is linked, hit the “Go live now” button to start streaming gameplay to Twitch. This feature only streams gameplay, so viewers will see a pause screen if you navigate to home or another app.

Twitch was originally part of the Xbox One dashboard and used the Snap feature which would allow users to stream directly to the service. Microsoft removed the Snap feature and Twitch integration about four years ago, so the only way to stream using Twitch was through the app.

Another feature being tested with this update is the ability to play Xbox Series X/S games on your Xbox One. This is accomplished thanks to cloud gaming.

While the new features will be rolling out today, there are some lingering issues the Xbox team continues to work on.

These include issues with Blu-ray playback becoming green and pixelated. Another issue is the live streaming overlay may fail to appear and show you are live. A workaround is to restart the broadcast. There's a problem some are experiencing with controllers where they are randomly losing sync or disconnecting from the console. It was also stated in the notes that controller input is not working when a game is launched. Some users are also reporting the inability to complete transferring content between Internal and External HDDs.

There are other issues being looked into as well, and you can read over those here.