Xbox Free Play Days - Warhammer: Chaosbane, Warhammer: Vermintide 2, and Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus

Xbox users can play three Warhammer games for free this weekend.

The games are Warhammer: Chaosbane, Warhammer: Vermintide 2, and Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus.

You can play all three from today through Sunday, June 5.

In the top-down RPG, Warhammer figures are brought to life on-screen as you face off against the forces of Chaos. You will venture across famous locales as you interact with characters in the Warhammer Fantasy universe.

The game was developed with co-op in mind and allows up to four players to play simultaneously, locally, online, or split between the two. If you like what you play, you can keep all of your progress upon purchase and also save some money because it is currently 80% off.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is also on sale for 80% off this weekend and free to play, and there's no better time to grab it because the Be’lakor expansion to Chaos Wastes is releasing on June 14.

In the game, you and three friends will need to persevere against endless tides of enemies. You will also earn Double XP this weekend through the time-limited event.

You can also delve into the turn-based strategy game Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus this weekend, and take 70% off if you decide to purchase it.

The game allows you to take control of a technologically advanced army in the Imperium – The Adeptus Mechanicus. While strategically managing your resources, unearthing old tech, and planning operations, just know that every decision you make is critical and will decide the fate of the troops under your command.

Have fun with Warhammer this weekend.