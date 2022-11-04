Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is free to keep on Steam for the next few days

If you've been sitting on the fence regarding Fatshark's Warhammer: Vermintide 2, hop off the fence and go grab it off Steam - because it's free.

Now through November 7, you can download and keep the rather popular game for the rest of your days.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - Trail of Treachery

Since its release in 2018, the game has been updated frequently and received several free content additions. The popular Chaos Wastes expansion alone features a larger gameplay area than the original game.

By now, the game has more than doubled in size, and it will not stop here because next week on November 8, another level, Trail of Treachery, will be added free of charge. It's a new snowy adventure mission, and part one of a two part series.

Also, all Vermintide 2 DLCs are currently 50% off, and most cosmetic items are also on sale.

November 30 marks the release of Fatshark’s next game Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, a four-player cooperative game set in the Warhammer 40K universe. This release will be the third installment of “Tide” releases over the past seven years.

Leading up to the release of Darktide, Fatshark will host a series of activities and updates to celebrate the launch.

For Darktide, pre-order and play early starts on November 17 as part of the pre-launch beta period. Also, any player that owns a copy of Vermintide or Vermintide 2 qualifies to receive the Devoted Rejects Pack, a Darktide cosmetic pack inspired by the Vermintide hero characters that can be redeemed on November 30 after jumping into Darktide.