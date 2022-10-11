If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
UP IN THE CLOUDS

Xbox cloud games can now be launched via Bing and Microsoft Edge

Play from your browser.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can now access Xbox Cloud games through Bing if they are running Microsoft Edge.

That's according to various Twitter users (thanks, Windows Central) who noticed a new play button was available next to a game when entered into the Bing search bar.

Play 100+ Xbox console games on PC, iPhone, and iPad

Once you hit the play button, just sign in and start playing the game. This option only seems to work with Microsoft Edge and not with Chrome.

The feature may not be available in your area of the world just yet, but it doesn't hurt to check.

For those with an iOS device using Edge, access to Xbox cloud games has been available for some time. Again, you have to use Edge to play the games because iOS doesn't natively allow it.

Xbox Cloud Gaming is currently in beta and allows you to play your Xbox games library on your PC, phone, or tablet. It's part of Microsoft's mantra of allowing folks to play their games anywhere on any device.

