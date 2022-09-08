Xbox asking Insiders to "help shape" the new Xbox Home Experience

Microsoft is changing up the UI on Xbox consoles and wants user input on the layout, design, and ease of access changes.

Starting this week, a random subset of Xbox Insiders in the Alpha Skip-Ahead ring will see some of these changes as the Xbox team experiments with different approaches.

In addition, the team is exploring options for new game channels and collections when you scroll down. This will include content curated for you based on the games you’ve played or how to make the most out of your Game Pass subscription.

Some of the key changes on the first round of preview updates include a “Jump back in” row. This will provide you with quick access to most recently played games and apps.

You will be able to access important system apps like Settings, Store, Search, and My Games & Apps as they will have dedicated tiles on Xbox Home.

There will be updated layouts to form a consistent design along with visual identifiers, and when you scroll down, you’ll see curated categories and recommendations tailored to your gaming preferences.

Microsoft said because it wants to ensure the experience is "the best it can be," it will take some time to both design and implement; therefore, it is rolling changes out slowly and iterating throughout the process.

The firm expects the new Home experience to launch in 2023.