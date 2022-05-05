Today's Wordle Answer for May 5 (Puzzle 320)

The Wordle answer today is a tough one. But when isn’t it?

Wordle is as simple as it is brilliant. You have six guesses to uncover a five letter word, but when you guess a letter in the right place it lights up green. A correct letter in the wrong slot turns orange, so you will need to shuffle things around to get closer to the Wordle solution.

Guessing the right word takes a bit of strategy, luck and a good vocabulary. However, when all else fails here’s today’s Wordle answer, as well as a running list of previous solutions so you know what has already been said.

Today’s Wordle Answer May 5th

The Wordle answer today is homer.

Not the Simpson kind, but a home run in baseball. Players outside of the USA might have found that one difficult, but there is always tomorrow!

What’s the best Wordle starting word?

Really, the most difficult part of Wordle is choosing where to start.

There are lots of very smart people who have used algorithms and information analysis to determine the technical “best” starting word for Wordle.

Originally, and most popularly, the best starting word was thought to be “crane” based on YouTuber 3Blue1Brown’s video.

That was until he later discovered a bug in the code he used to collate the results, and ultimately found three words with similar performance.

Salet

Trace

Crate

Salet is apparently an alternative spelling for a type of medieval helmet, which as 3Blue1Brown notes in his follow-up video is a very niche word that feels like cheating.

Trace and Crate though both feel like fine, upstanding guesses, so feel free to incorporate them into your strategy.

However, keep in mind that because of the way this data was collected they might not be the best words for playing the game as a human.Trace and Crate were chosen by algorithms that would also analyse the optimal, “best” second guess based on their starting word.

So unless you’re going to learn the top tier patterns for whatever words you happen to guess, you’re not really playing with the absolute maximum efficiency and should probably just start Wordle with whatever starter takes your fancy that day and not think about it too hard.