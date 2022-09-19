Today’s Wordle Answer (September 20th, 2022): Puzzle 458 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Today’s Wordle answer for September 20th, 2022, might look indistinguishable from some others, but don’t let its similarity lead you down the wrong path.

While there are only a couple of uncommon letters in Puzzle 458 the more pedestrian ones are in weird positions that could easily throw you off.

Almost as difficult as trying to narrow down new letters is slotting orange ones in the right position. Focussing too much on rearranging a single letter into the right position can lead to a lot of wasted guesses, and that’s likely what will catch out most players with today’s puzzle.

However, since today’s word contains a lot of vowels you have some wiggle room to jumble things around rather than concentrate solely on whittling down the whole alphabet.

This still isn’t an easy task though, so to help out we’ve come up with some Wordle hints for September 20th, 2022 to make things more manageable. For some more inspiration, we’ve also updated our list of recent solutions from over the last month with the most up-to-date information too.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

Every game of Wordle starts the same way: you have six guesses to unveil the hidden five letter word to take home the victory. But, even if you use the same starting word every day, once you type in your first guess that’s where the similarities stop.

Whether you play the same way for every game or switch things up for each word, here are some Wordle hints to take you that step closer to the solution.

Your clues for Puzzle 458 are:

The answer contains three different vowels in the first, third and fifth positions

The first three letters spell out the name of a famous heavyweight boxing champion

The last four letters spell out the word for when you upvote something on Facebook or Twitter

Previous Wordle Answers

When you’re struggling to come up with a guess in Wordle, the possibilities can seem endless - but sometimes all you need is a jump-start to re-engage your thinking. If you’re stuck, take a look at this list of recent Wordle solutions from over the last month and try to incorporate some of the letters into your guessing. It can help you whittle down the possibilities faster than you think!

#423 - Gruel - August 16

#424 - Twice - August 17

#425 - Twang - August 18

#426 - Shrug - August 19

#427 - Treat - August 20

#428 - Waste - August 21

#429 - Merit - August 22

#430 - Woven - August 23

#431 - Needy - August 24

#432 - Clown - August 25

#433 - Irony - August 26

#434 - Ruder - August 27

#435 - Gauze - August 28

#436 - Chief - August 29

#437 - Onset - August 30

#438 - Prize - August 31

#439 - Fungi - September 1

#440 - Charm - September 2

#441 - Gully - September 3

#442 - Inter - September 4

#443 - Whoop - September 5

#444 - Taunt - September 6

#445 - Leery - September 7

#446 - Class - September 8

#447 - Theme - September 9

#448 - Lofty - September 10

#449 - Tibia - September 11

#450 - Booze - September 12

#451 - Alpha - September 13

#452 - Thyme - September 14

#453 - Doubt - September 15

#454 - Parer - September 16

#455 - Chute - September 17

#456 - Stick - September 18

#457 - Trice - September 19

Today’s Wordle Answer September 20th

The Wordle answer today is alike.

Because of its Germanic origins, alike has very similar analogues in all sorts of languages other than English, including “alikr” in Old Norse, “elyke” in Scots and “gleich” in German.

The modern spelling and sense of meaning came about around the time of Middle English in the 1300s. In Middle English the prefix “a-” meant something like “from”, and “like” meant “similar”. Therefore you can take “alike” as meaning “from similar”, which tracks with its modern and contemporary meaning.

