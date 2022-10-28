Today’s Wordle Answer (October 28th, 2022): Puzzle 496 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Today’s Wordle answer for October 28th, 2022, is about as stealthy as they come, so it’s no wonder you’re having trouble pinning it down.

However, while the word featured in Puzzle 496 has a pretty clandestine meaning, there are still a few things you can do to sleuth it out without too much trouble.

First off, the word doesn’t have any repeated or double letters, making the main difficulty today working out the relatively rare consonants. The letter at the beginning is pretty easy - it’s come up in that position no fewer than six times over the last month - but the others aren’t as soft. The final letter for instance has only come up once in that slot over the last 30 days.

Also, once you’ve got the two common vowels in the middle of the word in the right order, it’s a good core to build around which will definitely help you sound out the rest of the word.

To help you make that next step, we’ve devised a few Wordle hints to give you couple of helpful clues, as well as left a list of recent solutions from over the last month to give you some inspiration if you’re stuck.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When you first start a new game of Wordle, six guesses can seem like more than enough, but before long that hard limit can creep up on you. Just a couple of slip ups and you’re edging perilously close to defeat and losing your precious streak.

Here are a few Wordle hints to put you back on the path to victory.

Your clues for Puzzle 496 are:

The answer contains two different vowels in the third and fourth positions

Putting an “/” before the first letter can be used to indicate when you’re being sarcastic on the internet

Saying the second and third letters together sounds like the joint in the middle of your leg

The last two letters can be added to “47” to get the name of a famous assault weapon

Previous Wordle Answers

If you’re struggling for ideas of what to guess next, check out this list of recent solutions from over the last month. While words only ever come up once in Wordle, you can pick out common letters and patterns from past puzzles quite easily. Maybe you can glean something to incorporate into your guessing?

#466 - Usurp - September 28

#467 - Scald - September 29

#468 - Scorn - September 30

#469 - Leave - October 1

#470 - Twine - October 2

#471 - Sting - October 3

#472 - Bough - October 4

#473 - Marsh - October 5

#474 - Sloth - October 6

#475 - Dandy - October 7

#476 - Vigor - October 8

#477 - Howdy - October 9

#478 - Enjoy - October 10

#479 - Valid - October 11

#480 - Ionic - October 12

#481 - Equal - October 13

#482 - Floor - October 14

#483 - Catch - October 15

#484 - Spade - October 16

#485 - Stein - October 17

#486 - Exist - October 18

#487 - Quirk - October 19

#488 - Denim - October 20

#489 - Grove - October 21

#490 - Spiel - October 22

#491 - Mummy - October 23

#492 - Fault - October 24

#493 - Foggy - October 25

#494 - Flout - October 26

#495 - Carry - October 27

Today’s Wordle Answer October 28th

The Wordle answer today is sneak.

Researchers aren’t completely certain about the origins of the word sneak, but the best theory is that it’s related to the Middle English word “sniken” and Old English word “snican”, both of which referred to creeping or crawling stealthily.

Interestingly, this root is also related to the origins of the word “snake”, which makes sense given how they slither along the ground.

A person being physically sneaky was first recorded in the 1500s, but it wasn’t until the 1700s that the meaning expanded to include feelings and suspicions, while someone partaking in something sneakily in the transitive sense wasn’t seen for another hundred years until the 1800s.

For your next challenge, take a look at these seven Wordle alternatives!