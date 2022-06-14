Today’s Wordle Answer (June 15): Puzzle 361 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Prove your vocabulary is the best with today’s Wordle answer for June 15.

Puzzle 361 features one of the most obscure and difficult to guess words that has been in Wordle for a while, so a lot of players will be looking for assistance.

I’ve only really heard the word in a skateboarding context, so if you’re a fan of the now-Olympic sport you might find this one easier to figure out. However, it does have some niche uses in piano music, as well as slang meanings adapted from its definition in a different language.

Couple that with some unusual letter placements and it’s no wonder people are struggling to solve this Wordle in just 6 guesses. Remember, as always your job is to uncover the 5 letter word in as few tries as possible. Orange letters appear in the target word but need to be moved into the right position, whereas any green letters you hit are already in the right place.

So you stand more of a chance, we’ve given you some hints and clues to tease the solution without giving everything away, as well as a list of recent Wordle words so you know what’s already appeared.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

First things first, getting a good start in Wordle is key. But if you can’t be the first in line, then you just have to make sure your guesses are the best around.

If you’re stuck, here are a few hints to keep things moving forward.

Your clues are:

The answer contains 2 vowels

The vowels are in position 3 and 5

The first 4 letters spell out a haughty word usually said with “proper”

Previous Wordle Answers

All of the words below have already appeared in Wordle recently. Whether you’re a veteran or this is your first game, it’s always good to refresh your memory with a few past ideas. But be warned, these definitely won’t come up again.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Today’s Wordle Answer June 15

The Wordle answer today is primo.

Classically, primo is defined as a part of a musical duet. Or when it’s written as part of the phrase ‘primo tempo’ in the margins of sheet music, it means to play the section at the same speed as the beginning.

However, it is more commonly used as a slang term meaning ‘the best’ in American English. This comes directly from Italian where primo is the masculine version of ‘first’. This is an example of a loanword, where a word comes into English pretty much fully formed from a different language.

The word primo is also colloquially used in skateboarding, where it refers to the deck standing on its side. It would be used when you start or land a trick ‘in primo’ or ollie over decks stacked on top of one another. This usage isn’t related to the Italian meaning at all and is apparently named after the ‘80s pro skater, Primo Desiderio.

Now that you’ve claimed victory in this puzzle, test you mettle against these Wordle alternatives.