Today’s Wordle Answer (July 22nd): Puzzle 398 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Today’s Wordle answer for July 22nd, 2022, is a secret, but that doesn’t mean we have to keep it hush-hush.

Puzzle 398 features a brilliant word that has the rare distinction of containing absolutely no vowels. Whatever starting word you use in Wordle, having no vowels in the solution is almost guaranteed to make you waste a few guesses - especially if you’re working without clues.

What’s more, the word not only has some difficult consonants to guess, but repeated letters as well. Plus, it’s even funnier that outside of the letter standing in for a vowel, all of the other letters are next to each other in the alphabet.

To wrench your task back from the realms of impossibility, we’ve come up with some Wordle hints for July 22nd to get you started, as well as updated our list of previous puzzles to give you some ideas.

As always in Wordle, your goal is to reveal the hidden 5 letter word in only 6 guesses. But your work is cut out for you today!

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

When you’re looking for a hint in a game of wits like Wordle, it can feel like you should be setting up a secret rendezvous to ask for help.

However, there’s no shame in accepting a few well-intentioned whispers - especially when you’re dealing with a niche word that seems tailor-made to be hard to guess.

Here are some clues to get you started:

The answer contains 0 vowels, but does include a letter than can stand in for one

The first 3 letters spell out a word that means, “give something a go”

The last 2 letters spell out a shortening of the title given to canonized people

Previous Wordle Answers

All of the words below have already been used in Wordle and won’t appear again. While you could grab a few ideas for eliminating tricky letters, they are best avoided, even if they can give you an inkling of what kind of words are used.

Today’s Wordle Answer July 22nd

The Wordle answer today is tryst.

Meaning a secret meeting between two romantic lovers, tryst is a brilliant word to try and guess, but hopefully didn’t give you too much trouble.

The etymology of tryst comes from Old French, where it meant “meeting place” or “hunting spot”, and is closely related to the word trust’s development from Old Norse.

However, tryst is a classic example of a phenomenon in semantic change called pejoration. This is when the meaning of a word becomes more negative as time passes and its usage becomes more vulgar and taboo.

Where tryst originally meant a trusted spot to meet up, over time, it took on more illicit connotations of sneakiness and wrongdoing.

The opposite phenomenon, where a word’s definition becomes more positive over time, is called amelioration. An example of this is nice, which in Middle English was used to mean “foolish” or “silly”, but today has much more positive connotations of kindness and friendliness.