Today’s Wordle Answer (July 2): Puzzle 378 Hints, Clues, and Solution

Once you’ve seen today’s Wordle answer for July 2, you’ll want to spread your wings and fly away. But we've popped back in to check everything's correct and update our hints.

The word used in Puzzle 378 is a very naughty one and is sure to trip up a lot of players. Not only does it have a repeated vowel in an unusual position, but the animal it actually refers to isn’t that common either. It’s the perfect storm of tough letters and uncommon word that make this a particularly difficult Wordle.

While it shares a couple of letters with common starting words like ‘crate’, it’s easy to get lulled into a false sense of security when you see a couple of orange letters and waste the rest of your guesses trying to fit them in. Once you start seeing some green letters however, you’re on the right track.

To make today’s puzzle a bit easier, we’ve thought of some hints and clues to nudge you in the right direction, while also updating our list of recent solutions so you know what to avoid.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

We’ve had two animal-based Wordles in a row now and neither of them have been easy. Today’s puzzle refers to a small to medium-sized wading waterbird that’s similar to a heron.

They’re often white, but can also have grey or even jet black feathers and are found all across the world in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas. For a bit more guidance, here are a few hints to get you started.

Your clues are:

The answer contains the same vowel repeated twice

The vowels are in positions 1 and 4

The answer sounds like Jon Snow’s Wildling girlfriend in Game of Thrones, but is spelt differently

Previous Wordle Answers

If you’re stuck for ideas, take a look at this list of recent Wordle solutions. While they definitely won’t come up again, at least you know what to avoid.

Today’s Wordle Answer July 2

The Wordle answer today is egret.

Egrets are types of herons with similar long necks and legs for wading in water and catching fish. While you might not have heard of them, they’re actually quite common throughout most of the world.

Funnily enough, the etymology of the word egret is closely related to the more well-known species name, heron. While egret arrived in English from French in the 1300s, it most likely came into French from the same Germanic root that eventually gave English the word heron.

In linguistics closely related words like this are said to be “cognate” with each other, since they have such a close relationship.

