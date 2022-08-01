Wo Long – the new game from Nioh devs – is getting a demo “in the near future”

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, the next game from the creators of Nioh, is set to receive a demon "in the near future."

Announced at Xbox and Bethesda's Games Showcase in June, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a new action title from Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo, and through an announcement on the game's official Twitter, it was confirmed that it would be receiving a "gameplay trial in the near future." The announcement was no more specific than that, though it did outline some other details we can expect.

Like Nioh 2, Wo Long will also have a character creator, which is always fun to play around with. It sounds like similarly to Nioh it will have challenging gameplay, though considering the reveal trailer only included cinematics, it's unclear how the game actually will play. But we can probably assume it will build upon what Nioh established.

Weapons used with Chinese martial arts are planned to be included in the game, and you'll also face off against "famous warlords from the Three Kingdoms." Creatures and fiends from Chinese mythology will also make an appearance too, as well as "sorcery," which is presumably exactly what it says on the tin.

If you enjoyed playing online with friends in Nioh, then you'll also be happy to hear the game will feature online multiplayer, which again will presumably be similar to how Nioh does it, though it could obviously also be a fresh take.

Wo Long sounds like it's planning to improve upon the already great foundations that Nioh already laid, in particular with the addition of one simple mechanic: a jump button. The action is apparently planned to be faster paced than Nioh, so doing things like jumping into an enemy and launching over them will be possible to add some flexibility to the gameplay.