Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Soul Hackers 2, F1 22, and Merge & Blade coming to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has announced a batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass later this month and in early March.

The games are Atomic Heart, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Soul Hackers 2, F1 22, and Merge & Blade.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a Soulslike that gives you a helping hand

Available today, is action-RPG Atomic Heart for cloud, console, and PC. This day-one Game Pass title is set in a "mad and sublime utopia" in 1955 known as Facility 3826. This Soviet Union research hub is where Polymer, a liquidized programmable module, was created. The device, called Thought, was also created here to integrate Polymer into the human body, allowing for interfacing with robots.

The game features plenty of combat using improvised weapons to shoot and slash. It also has a crafting system allowing you to use metal parts to create your weapons, which you will upgrade using a mechanic called cassettes. Ammo, which can be scarce, is also upgradeable. You will also use a special glove that grants you powers.

Coming to Game Pass on February 28 is Merge & Blade. To be made available for cloud, console, and PC, the game is a fantasy puzzler and auto-battler that has you engaging in large-scale battles with monsters with your own squad using merge mechanics.

Also on February 28 and for the same platforms, Soul Hackers 2 arrives. Set in a Cyberpunk Japan, the RPG features supernatural elements with summoners fighting dark dangers. It is up to you as Ringo, who along with her companions must solve the mystery behind an imminent apocalypse.

You can also soul bond with your teammates to relive their last adventures and discover the truth of their stories, and ultimately yours.

March 2 sees the arrival of F1 22 for PC Game Pass and Ultimate members. The game joins The Play List with EA Play and features 2022 season cars with updated physics, the Miami International Autodrome, Formula One Sprints, and more. Developed by Codemasters, it is the thirteenth entry in the F1 series and features Formula One and Formula 2 championships.

It features the new F1 Life mode, a social hub where you can show off your collection of cars, fashion, accessories, and trophies. This personal hub is also the multiplayer lobby, where you can see your friends’ avatars and collections.

As Microsft promised in 2022, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is heading to the service on March 3. Available for cloud, console, and PC, the highly-anticipated game from Team Ninja finds you, a nameless soldier, fighting monsters and demons in a dark fantasy version of the Three Kingdoms period.

Starting off, you will create and customize your character, and choose from one of five phases. You can also choose from one of five Divine Beasts that can assist you in combat and they will also provide passive perks.

Like Team Ninja's Nioh, Won Long: Fallen Dynasty is mainly linear, but unlike the former, it features a jump button which will come in handy during combat and exploration. It also features cooperative multiplayer, allowing you to summon a friend to help you in combat.

Leaving Game Pass

With new games coming to the service, it means others are leaving.

You have until February 28 to download the following games: