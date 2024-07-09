What's next for Elden Ring's composer? A highly anticipated anime about making magic through art

Witch Hat Atelier finally got its first anime trailer at Anime Expo last week, and it's looking incredible, even if the studio behind it might be cause for concern.

It's finally happened, folks: the Witch Hat Atelier anime is still in the works, and the first trailer arrived last week. Many fans of the very good manga series have been worried for some time now considering there's been pretty much zero news since its announcement in 2022, but the first trailer has come out running with a beautifully animated trailer that captures the feel of the original comic pretty much perfectly. The studio behind the upcoming adaptation was finally confirmed too, Bug Films, who you probably haven't heard of given that this is its second full series, but you might know through 2023's Zoom 100: Bucket List of the Dead.

That name might strike some fear into the hearts of those familiar with the series, as it was plagued with some serious production issues - episodes were delayed multiple times, resulting in a 12 episode series that started in July only finishing at the end of December. Still, Zom 100 was a good looking show, so if Bug Films manage to get the kinks ironed out, we should be in for a treat with this one.

The series has some strong talent attached to it, as Space Brothers and Komi Can't Communicate director Ayumu Watanabe will be directing the series. Even more exciting than that, though, is the fact that Yuka Kitamura, composer of iconic games like Dark Souls 3, Bloodborne, and Elden Ring, will be writing the music for the show, a perfect fit for a very unique fantasy world.

Witch Hat Atelier follows a young girl called Coco, who desperately wishes she was a witch, but lives in a world where only those born into magic can use it. One day, she accidentally casts a spell turning her mother into stone, rescued by Qifrey, a mysterious witch who takes her as an apprentice to teach her about the world of magic. There's no specific release date for the anime just yet, but it will be streaming on Crunchyroll in 2025.