We’ve just made it easier for you to keep up with your favourite games.

Today, our intrepid tech team has added the ability for you to follow topics on our sites. You can use it to follow video games, tabletop games, your favourite console (we all know it's the original, best-in-class, PlayStation), up-and-coming indie studios, or your favourite people in gaming –– whatever you’re into!

Like the look of a new game? Follow it. Want to know when your old favourite games are being remastered? Head on over to the VG247 Retro section and follow those, too. Obsessed with brawlers? Follow that genre!

And here’s the good bit: we’ll email you whenever we publish an article about any topics you follow. All the most up-to-date, max nonsense VG247 content you could want, delivered straight into your inbox (and you can also get all that serious CONTENT from Eurogamer, too, if you really want).

That means you can spend less time searching for the things you love, and more time reading about them.

As things stand, we collectively have over 70,000 topics in our database – so I defy you to find something you're not interested in as you take a scroll through them. There’s something for everyone.

You can also choose whether you want to get updates from other great sites in the ReedPop network like Dicebreaker, Eurogamer, Rock Paper Shotgun, and Popverse, making it easier than ever to know everything about your favourite things. Monster Hunter fan? Dicebreaker has all the info you need about the board game, whilst we have what you need to know about the game.

In terms of improved site functionality and ease of use, this is just the start: we’re also working on a new area of the site that shows a feed of all of the stories about topics you follow, making it even easier to track the things you love. I am reliably informed it'll be ready soon – so you should start adding your favourite topics, now!

We'd love you to give our new following system a try -- let us know what you think in the comments, as well as any other feedback you've got for us about how the site works.