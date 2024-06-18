Watch today's Nintendo Direct here

Nintendo is putting on the summer Nintendo Direct that'll sort of cap off Not-E3 showcase season today, June 18, and you can can watch it with us!

Yep, you've not had enough video game blasted into your skull via shows like Summer Game Fest, the Xbox Showcase, and Ubisoft Forward so far this month, it's time for more. Though, if you're expecting to have the Switch 2 pop up and blow your socks off, you're out of luck.

You can watch today's Nintendo Direct via Nintendo's official YouTube channel above when it airs at 3PM GMT/10AM ET/7AM PT. Seriously, just click play on that video once the right time rolls around, and you'll get to take it all in..

The showcase is set to last around 40 minutes and Nintendo says it'll be "focused on Nintendo Switch games coming in the second half of 2024", with - as we mentioned earlier - "no mention of the Nintendo Switch successor" coming during the showcase. Hey, at least Miyamoto and co aren't letting you get your hopes up for nothing.

So, what might we see? Well, Luigi's Mansion 2 HD and Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition are already penned in for release this year, so they seem like the safest bets. Beyond that, we'll just have to see, though the lack of Switch successor mentions would seem to push towards there maybe being some remakes and/or ports that'll help keep the first Switch ticking over while bigger stuff is worked on and held back a bit for its replacement.

Maybe we'll finally get news of Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker and Twilight Princess Switch ports, or, if we're very lucky Hollow Knight: Silksong. Seriously though, don't get too bummed out if that last one doesn't show, silksongers.

We'll just have to watch the presentation to find out what Nintendo has in store, hopefully it's some cool stuff!