Warner Bros. Discovery and Rocksteady Studios announce an all-new Games Academy in the UK

Today, Warner Bros. Discovery and Rocksteady Studios have teamed up together to launch an inaugural Games Academy in the UK. This programme is focused on giving under-represented and eager game creators insight into the games industry, and offering formal training to up-and-coming developmental talent.

The programme is being launched in partnership with NextGen Skills Academy, who is 'a leader in delivering skills-based vocational training for the creative industries.' Its aim is to help participants to build their confidence and to equip them with up-to-date technical skills that'll aid with their careers in games. Ergo: it'll help make the UK a destination for video game development talent.

The programme itself will run for 12 weeks, providing a hybrid training model that teaches participants about art, audio, quality assurance testing, and games design. Up to 20 selected participants will be able to partake in workships led by industry professionals, develop skills using software (such as Jira and Wwise), and use engines like Unreal. Those taking part will receive feedback and guidance on their work directly from the team at Rocksteady – the developer behind the Batman: Arkham Trilogy and the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – too!

Applications for the Warner Bros. Discovery Access x Rocksteady Studios Games Academy open today, and are open to every individual across the UK that is over the age of 18. The course itself is free to attend, and financial assistance – including bursaries for travel or childcare – will also be available to successful applicants. The programme is particularly focused on educating those who have not been able to access traditional pathways into the industry, such as degree courses or internships.

The deadline for applications is on September 23, with successful applicants being notified during mid-October.

So what do those directly behind the programme have to say about it? Studio director and co-founder of Rocksteady Studios, Jamie Walker, said, “Budding games makers today are the future of the games industry and we have been looking for a long time to find an impactful way to help bring fresh, underrepresented talent into the games industry. There were limited training opportunities when I was starting out, so I am very passionate about finding a way to level the playing field for people starting out in the industry. This programme provides training along with a network of support to give future talent in this industry a flying start to their careers.”

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Discovery's chief diversity, equity, and inclusion officer, Asif Sadiq, said, “The British games industry is the biggest in Europe and we want to ensure that we’re supporting its sustainable growth while ensuring that it is an inclusive and equitable place for people to work. This programme is the first at Warner Bros. Discovery focused solely on our games business, a reflection of our commitment to creating and fostering relationships with underrepresented talent and opening up access to the industry.”

All in all, the Warner Bros. Discovery Access x Rocksteady Studios Games Academy looks like a grand opportunity for anyone desiring to work in the games industry that hasn't yet been able to receive any formal training or support. It's certainly something that I wish was around when I finished school!

For more information on the programme, be it about the application process or assessments, you can check out the Warner Bros. Discovery Access x Rocksteady Studios Games Academy website.