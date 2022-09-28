If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Warhaven is a For Honor-style, 32-player melee action game where you can turn into a god

Warhaven is the latest game from Nexon's own development studio, and it's one that blends together a few underused concepts.
Korean giant Nexon appears to be on a spree of big game reveals. This week's latest is Warhaven, a 16v16 multiplayer brawler with a some familiar, and not-so-familiar, twists to its gameplay. As Korean games tend to, Warhaven is graphically impressive, particularly compared to some of the games it's inspired by.

Warhaven looks to be mainly taking after For Honor, albeit with a larger number of players, more objectives, and some fantastical elements alongside the standard melee combat.

For Honor on a bigger scale.

The game is centred around objective modes where four squads of four players attempt to clash with the enemy team using various battlefield weaponry, push into territory, and get into an ol' school scuffle. There are six classes to choose from, each offering unique combat advantages and rocking a different visual style.

So far, somewhat standard, but what's more interesting in Warhaven is that by accruing points, you effectively build an an ultimate meter. When you have enough, you can turn into your Immortal form and really kick things further into fantasy territory with your god powers. You'll find four different Immortal forms you can assume, too.

If any of that sounds up your alley, you may be happy to know that Warhaven is kicking off its global beta test soon. The test, available only on PC, runs from October 12 all the way to November 2. To get in, simply request access on Warhaven's Steam page.

This is a meaty package, too, with four maps and three different modes to check out. The developers recently hosted a live gameplay session which offers a good look at the different mechanics, classes, maps and modes.

