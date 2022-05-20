Assassin's Creed Origins and For Honor: Marching Fire Edition dated for Xbox Game Pass

Assassin's Creed Origins and For Honor: Marching Fire Edition are both coming to Xbox Game Pass, and now we know when.

The dates were revealed via the coming soon section of the Xbox Game Pass app and corroborated by Game Pass Counter.

For Honor: Marching Fire Edition will arrive on June 1 to PC via the Ubisoft Connect app, the cloud, and console versions will be upgraded to the Marching Fire Edition.

Assassin's Creed Origins will arrive June 7 for cloud, console, and PC through the Ubisoft Connect app.

The Marching Fire Edition of For Honor contains the Marching Fire Expansion and the base game allowing you to play through 16 heroes. The Marching Fire Expansion itself comes with the Wu Lin faction which includes four heroes, Arcade Mode, and access for all players to Breach which is a 4v4 PvP mode where you'll attack and defend a castle.

With Assassin's Creed Origins, you will also likely be able to take advantage of the upcoming 60fps update when it finally drops for Xbox Series X/S.

We will keep posted on all the games coming to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass when announced.