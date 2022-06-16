Play Assassin’s Creed Origins, Dead Island Definitive Edition, and I Am Fish for free this weekend on Xbox

You can play Assassin’s Creed Origins, Dead Island Definitive Edition, and I Am Fish for free this weekend if you are an Xbox user.

Starting today, June 16, and running through June 19, all three titles can be played for free if you are an Xbox Live Gold member or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber.

If you like what you play, you can take advantage of limited-time discounts on Assassin's Creed Origins and Dead Island Definitive Edition.

All three games will allow you to continue playing where you left off, and keep your Gamerscore and earned achievements should you make a purchase.

During the free weekend, Assassin’s Creed Origins standard edition is 85% off at $8.99, the Gold Edition is 80% off at $19.99, and the Season Pass is 70% off at $11.99.

The standard edition of Dead Island Definitive Edition is also 80% off, and will run you $3.99

I Am Fish is not on sale, and the game will run you $19.99. Game Pass users will find it is currently available in the library.

In I Am Fish, four fish friends have been separated from their home in a pet shop fish tank. Throughout the physics-based adventure, you join them as they swim, fly, roll, and chomp their way to the open ocean in a bid for freedom.

The aquatic friends consist of a Goldfish, Pufferfish, Piranha, and Flying Fish. You will need to be careful when crossing roads, traversing rooftops, dodging deep fryers, avoiding wildlife, locals, and the fact fish can’t breathe out of water.

Should your fish flounder (ha!), you will return to the most recent checkpoint. So, be sure to make use of fountains, pools, sewers, or liquid-filled vessels such as jars, mop buckets, pint glasses, and more to keep your fish alive.