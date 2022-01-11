Your last chance to try Warframe's Prime Resurgence event is here

Today marks a great opportunity for all of you who may have drifted away from Warframe in recent years. The Prime Resurgence Last Chance event is due in only a few hours, allowing players to battle their way through the galaxy and earn some fantastic loot before it’s thrown in the vault for the foreseeable future.

Tenno will be able to venture into unique missions in search of Aya, which they can then trade for Prime Resurgence void relics. With these relics, players are able to take on typical void relic missions with the chance of earning prime warframe parts.

If that sounds like a bit too much work for you, Regal Aya is also available for purchase. This stuff can be traded directly for fully built parts, letting you skip straight to owning the frames you want if you have the cash.

The Prime Resurgence Last Chance is split into two parts, each with their own distinct loot pools. We’ve listed them out below for ease of reference.

Warframe Prime Resurgence Last Chance part one

This half of the event starts today, and runs until January 18 at 11AM PT / 2PM ET / 7PM GMT. The Warframes featured are:

Mag Prime

Nova Prime

Limbo Prime

Trinity Prime

Mesa Prime

Hydroid Prime

Volt Prime

Loki Prime

Rhino Prime

Nyx Prime

Warframe Prime Resurgence Last Chance part two

The final half of the event starts January 18 at 11AM PT / 2PM ET/ 7PM GMT, and runs until January 25 at 11AM PT / 2PM ET / 7PM GMT. The warframes featured are:

Vauban Prime

Ash Prime

Oberon Prime

Nekros Prime

Saryn Prime

Valkyr Prime

Ember Prime

Frost Prime

Rhino Prime

Nyx Prime

If Warframe content is what you’ve got a hankering for, we’ve got two interviews with Rebecca Ford we published ahead of the release of The New War. One is on the development process of the newest quest through COVID, while the other is a deep dive on the narrative concluding with the massive update.