By now you had a 50/50 chance at guessing when Warframe 1999 would be releasing this year, and if you guessed December, you don't win anything, but you would be right

There isn't much of the year left to release it in any way, but Digital Extremes has finally confirmed (roughly) when you'll be able to play Warframe 1999.

Ever since Digital Extremes revealed Warframe 1999 last year, lots of you Tennos out there have been desperate to get your hands on it, and while it's been known to be releasing in 2024 for a while now, a price release date hasn't been offered just yet. Unfortunately, there still isn't a 100% precise release date, but Digital Extremes has at least offered a release window: December! And considering October is basically over already (Halloween counts for less and less the earlier Christmas chocolates end up in the shops if you ask me), you barely have any time to wait at all for the upcoming update.

"Our biggest update of the 20th century arrives this December when Warframe: 1999 launches on all platforms," explains Digital Extremes on the Warframe website. It also notes that you should make sure your account is ready to "ensure that you'll be able to jump straight into the action on launch day," though again, didn't specify when that would exactly be. With December being so close you can only imagine an exact date is right around the corner, so just keep your eyes peeled for that one in the meantime. There's also a demo you can play right now too, if you can't wait any longer to try it out.

Our own Connor had the chance to speak with creative director Rebecca Ford about the upcoming update earlier this year, where she explained that its very European-feeling setting was actually inspired by one of its older games that you might have forgotten about, Dark Sector - you can read more from that conversation here, as well as a bit about how the team came up with the blend of Warframe's look and a '90s aesthetic.