Warframe is getting a new quest, frame, missions and more with Angels of the Zariman in April

We’ve gotten a bountiful amount of new details on the upcoming Warframe content patch - Angels of the Zariman. The next step following the exceptional New War update that dropped December of last year, one of the biggest loose ends is getting explored with a new quest, new mission types, and a fancy hub for players to hang around in.

In addition, there’s a new warframe coming too! Not only do we have a broad idea of what the Gyre frame can do thanks to a new trailer embedded below, we’ll also be able to experiment with an expanded customisation system with Void Shells too. All in all, there’s a lot to look forward to in April.

Let's start with the new quest content. Angels of Zariman brings a smaller quest to the game where players will be able to venture to the Zariman Ten Zero ship that was heavily featured in the New War narrative. For story fiends invested in the characters of Warframe, this ship stands out as a hugely important aspect of the lore - as it’s where the Tenno players control got their powers.

The new Gyre frame, which makes use of powerful electrical attacks to wipe out enemies, has been shown off briefly. While we get the gist of what they’re all about, any details on specific abilities and scaling, signature weapons, and customisation options are still a mystery at this point.

Next comes Zariman Ten Zero itself, which will offer customisable player apartments for players to own and decorate to their heart’s content! This hopefully will provide some much needed space to longtime Warframe players with overly cluttered Orbiters. Not just that, there’s a new hub zone on the ship called Chrysalith, similar to the many Relays in game. Here, players can find NPCs with their own side missions that they’ll be able to dive into.

For those who're more invested into fashion-frame than Warframe nowadays, this new update is potentially bringing a new feature that’ll shake your paintjobs to the core. Void Shell Skins will allow textures on materials and tints to be applied to warframes, and are set to be acquired through in-game sources as well as microtransactions, although we’re unsure how exactly that’ll work at this time.

We’re getting some more mission types too! Void missions are coming to Warframe in three distinct flavours - Void Flood, Void Cascade, and Void Armageddon. These all focus around the collection of void orbs from the map and enemies, which are then used to close down rifts found scattered across the map. In a sense, it’s similar to survival missions, but with a more aggressive objective rather than a defensive one.

This all comes with the addition of evolving weapons, slight quality of life changes, a revamp of Eximus enemies, and a new Nora Nightwave season. While we are waiting for some key details, the actual release date being the most pressing of them, it’s clear there’ll be a lot to explore when Angels of the Zariman goes live.

If you’re curious about more customisation goodness in Warframe, you may be interested in our warframe codes page for some free cosmetics.