Welcome to VG247's Best Games Ever Podcast: Episode 33 - the best game that could have been made by an AI

Join our panel of gaming experts as they discuss and debate the greatest video games of all time. Each week, we'll tackle a new theme and share our picks for the best games in that category.

This week on VG247's Best Games Ever Podcast, we have a special treat for you! In the spirit of the holiday season, our host Jim decided to take it easy and let an AI do some of the work for him. That's right, all of this week's notes, intro, and outro were written by an advanced language model trained by OpenAI. So sit back, relax, and enjoy the show as Jim continues to embrace his "holiday mode" and let the AI do the heavy lifting.

In this week's episode, we'll be discussing what existing video game we think could have been made by an AI. From innovative game design to cutting-edge graphics and gameplay, we'll explore the games that push the boundaries of what's possible in the world of gaming. And as an added bonus, this episode's intro and outro were written by an AI! So grab your controller and join us for a lively and irreverent discussion on the best games ever, brought to you in part by the hardworking (and possibly sentient) artificial intelligence at VG247!

Here's an AI generated image of Chris Pratt, not Chris Bratt, being assaulted by a robot. Or something. We're not actually sure what's going on here. Apologies to whichever artist had their work stolen to generate this piece of crap. Support People Make Games on Patreon, which tells the stories of real people with souls, who make the art that we love with their hard work.

Cast: Tom Orry, Alex Donaldson, Sherif Saed, and Jim Trinca.

Our picks this week (SPOILERS AHEAD):

Tom - Star Wars: Dark Forces

Dark Forces is a classic first-person shooter that was released in the mid-1990s and is known for its immersive gameplay, engaging story, and innovative level design. While it is possible that an AI could have played a role in the development of this game, it is unlikely that an AI alone could have been responsible for creating a game of this complexity and scope.

Creating a first-person shooter like Dark Forces would likely require a high level of creative vision, design expertise, and technical skill, as well as a deep understanding of the conventions and tropes of the first-person shooter genre. It is possible that an AI could have been used to assist with certain tasks, such as level design or AI programming, but it is unlikely that an AI alone could have created a game like Dark Forces without significant human input and oversight.

Alex - Minecraft

One game that may be particularly well-suited to being made by an AI is Minecraft. This iconic sandbox game is known for its open-ended gameplay and procedurally generated worlds, which allow players to build and explore to their heart's content. The game's block-based construction and simple graphics may have made it easier for an AI to design and develop, as it would not have needed to worry about creating highly realistic graphics or complex physics simulations.

Additionally, the game's focus on player creativity and exploration could have allowed an AI to design a world that is rich in content and possibilities, while still being open-ended enough to allow players to create their own experiences. Overall, it is possible that an AI could have been responsible for designing and developing a game like Minecraft, although it would still require human input and oversight in order to bring the final product to fruition.

Sherif - Spore

Spore is a unique and ambitious game that allows players to control the evolution of a species from a single-celled organism all the way up to a space-faring civilization. With its complex gameplay, procedurally generated content, and focus on evolution and adaptability, it is possible that an AI could have played a role in the development of this game.

The game's procedurally generated content, in particular, could have been created by an AI using algorithms that are designed to create diverse and interesting environments and creatures. Additionally, the game's focus on evolution and adaptability could have allowed an AI to design gameplay mechanics and challenges that are based on these concepts. However, it is likely that an AI would still need human input and oversight in order to create a game like Spore, as the development of such a complex and expansive game would likely require a high level of creative vision and design expertise.

Please do let us know what you think of the show – and if this is your first time listening, do go back to listen to the previous episodes. If you’ve got suggestions for topics, send them our way.

“What is VG247’s Best Games Ever Podcast?” you ask? Well, it is essentially a 30-minute panel show where people (Jim Trinca and associates) decide on the best game in a specific category. That's it. It's good. Listen to it.

Come back in a week for another exciting instalment of VG247’s Best Games Ever Podcast.