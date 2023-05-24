If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
NOT SO FAR FAR AWAY

Ubisoft's Star Wars game sets course for a galactic adventure in 2024, according to reports

We could see the open-world space game arrive sometime next year.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Ubisoft's Star Wars title may not be located in a galaxy far, far, away. In fact, it could be traveling around the Milky Way as we speak.

In other words, the game isn't too far off from release, according to sources speaking with Kotaku.

Since there isn't a video for the game yet, check out The Best Games Ever Show Episode 52.

Ubisoft noted in its latest presentation to investors that its 2023-24 line-up would include new releases across big brands and long-lasting Live games (slide 14).

These include Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Rainbow Six Mobile, Skull and Bones, The Crew Motorfest, The Division Resurgence, XDefiant, and "another large game".

According to Kotaku's sources, the Star Wars title is the "large game" in which Ubisoft speaks.

Announced in 2021, Project Helix, as it's known, is an open-world title in development with The Division maker Ubisoft Massive. Per Kotaku's sources, the game has not been "progressing well" and despite the company's ambition to release the Star Wars game during the current fiscal year, it most likely will not happen.

This means the game will likely release during the company's next fiscal year, starting in April 2024 and running through March 2025. That would still put it in a 2024 release window - if it doesn't slip past Christmas and into March 2025. You just never know.

Last year, Ubisoft was looking for folks located in Malmo, Sweden, or those who lived close by, to playtest the Star Wars title. Other than that, and the initial announcement, no further information has been provided on the title.

That may change next month when the company hosts one of its Ubisoft Forward streams on June 12. More information on the showcase is expected leading up to the event.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch