Ubisoft's Star Wars game sets course for a galactic adventure in 2024, according to reports

Ubisoft's Star Wars title may not be located in a galaxy far, far, away. In fact, it could be traveling around the Milky Way as we speak.

In other words, the game isn't too far off from release, according to sources speaking with Kotaku.

Ubisoft noted in its latest presentation to investors that its 2023-24 line-up would include new releases across big brands and long-lasting Live games (slide 14).

These include Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Rainbow Six Mobile, Skull and Bones, The Crew Motorfest, The Division Resurgence, XDefiant, and "another large game".

According to Kotaku's sources, the Star Wars title is the "large game" in which Ubisoft speaks.

Announced in 2021, Project Helix, as it's known, is an open-world title in development with The Division maker Ubisoft Massive. Per Kotaku's sources, the game has not been "progressing well" and despite the company's ambition to release the Star Wars game during the current fiscal year, it most likely will not happen.

This means the game will likely release during the company's next fiscal year, starting in April 2024 and running through March 2025. That would still put it in a 2024 release window - if it doesn't slip past Christmas and into March 2025. You just never know.

Last year, Ubisoft was looking for folks located in Malmo, Sweden, or those who lived close by, to playtest the Star Wars title. Other than that, and the initial announcement, no further information has been provided on the title.

That may change next month when the company hosts one of its Ubisoft Forward streams on June 12. More information on the showcase is expected leading up to the event.