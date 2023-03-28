Ubisoft to host live Ubisoft Forward presentation instead of attending E3 2023

Ubisoft has announced it will skip E3 this year and host its own presentation.

The company today revealed it will host one of its Ubisoft Forward streams on June 12 live from Los Angeles. More information on the showcase is expected at a later date.

Ubisoft had originally planned to attend E3, but told VGC it had decided to "move in a different direction."

The last Ubisoft Forward presentation took place back in September 2022, during which it announced that Far Cry 2 and Splinter Cell writer Clint Hocking is leading development on Assassin’s Creed: Codename Hexe.

It also announced Assassin’s Creed Codename Red, which takes the series to Japan, and revealed that Assassin’s Creed Mirage, starring Basim Ibn Ishaq, would arrive sometime in 2023.

Skull and Bones gameplay was also shown, and news was provided on The Division franchise, The Crew 2, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Rainbow Six Mobile, Just Dance 2023, and other titles.

E3 2023 kicks off with Digital Week kicks on Sunday, June 11, and will feature many online showcases, including PC Gaming Show, Future Games Show, Guerilla Collective, a dedicated Starfield Direct, Xbox Games Showcase, and Black Voices in Gaming.

E3 Industry Days will take place June 13-15. These days are reserved exclusively for registered contributors to video games, press, and content creators. E3 Gamer Days will run June 15-16 with access for the public, industry, and media attendees.

This will be the first in-person E3 event since COVID ruined everyone's fun, and then some.