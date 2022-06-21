Total War: Three Kingdoms, Naraka: Bladepoint, Far Cry 5, more coming to Xbox Game Pass

Microsoft has announced the next round of games coming to Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass in June.

Landing today are Shadowrun Trilogy for cloud and console and Total War: Three Kingdoms for PC.

The Shadowrun Trilogy includes three tactical RPG titles that take place in a dystopian cyberpunk future where magic has re-awakened and has brought creatures of high fantasy back to life. Initially created as a tabletop RPG over 30 years ago, the trilogy is a cult classic.

Total War: Three Kingdoms recreates a conflict across ancient China in a turn-based campaign game featuring empire-building, statecraft, and conquest. You can expect real-time battles in this 12th mainline entry of the series where you control one of the game's twelve factions, who must eliminate other factions, unify China and become its ruler.

On June 23, FIFA 22 comes to console and PC via EA Play, allowing PC Game Pass and Ultimate members to play the latest in the sports series. You can also score monthly recurring rewards like Ultimate Team Stadium Sets, Seasonal XP Boosts, and more.

The same day, action-adventure battle royale title Naraka: Bladepoint comes to cloud, console, and PC. In the game, up to 60 players fight to be the last one standing. The game incorporates martial arts-inspired melee and various ranged weapons, and each hero features unique skills and talents allowing for customization. Originally released for PC in 2021, the game makes its debut for Xbox Series X/S on June 23.

Far Cry 5 is coming to the service on July 1 for cloud, console, and PC. In the game, you go up against the fanatical doomsday cult known as Eden’s Gate and will do your best to liberate the community of the Seed family.

Today, Xbox Touch Controls have been added to 10 more games, each ready to play from the cloud. These games are: Broken Age, Bugsnax, Chinatown Detective Agency, Kraken Academy, Life is Strange: True Colors, Ninja Gaiden Sigma, Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2, Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge, The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk, and The Last Kids on Earth.

Some games are also leaving Game Pass on June 30. You have until then to download the following games: FIFA 20 - EA Play, Jurassic World Evolution, Last Stop, and MotoGP 20.