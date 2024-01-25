To the surprise of no one, the funny Tom Hollander and Tom Holland (both British actors) meme saga has some basis in reality, and their big IRL crossover was wild, as it involved a huge Marvel paycheck.

While speaking to Seth Meyers on his Late Night show (the bit starts around 8:50) to promote his performance as Truman Capote in Ryan Murphy's upcoming FX anthology drama Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, Hollander was asked about whether the online confusion with him and Holland also affected his day-to-day life, and the answer was a yes. Moreover, he once received Marvel money that wasn't his because both actors "briefly" shared the same agency.

Here's the full quote that sees Hollander describe the moment received a rather unexpected email: "I went to see my friend who was doing theater in England. I sat smugly in the audience just having done a BBC show for $30,000... the interval came and I checked my email and I got one from the agency saying, 'Payment slip for first box office bonus for ‘The Avengers.'" Of course, Hollander has worked with Disney in the past (Pirates of the Caribbean movies), but isn't part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe... yet.

The mishap was promptly cleared up, but this is a hilarious anecdote worth sharing, that also gives us a look into the ridiculous amounts of money MCU actors can receive after their upfront salary. Hollander didn't reveal the full contents of the email, but shared a bit more, saying: "It was an astonishing amount of money... It was not his salary. It was his first box-office bonus. Not the whole box-office bonus, the first one. And it was more money than I’d ever [seen]. It was a seven-figure sum." Knowing this was an 'Avengers bonus' and looking at Holland's Marvel run, it was probably Infinity War money.

A fourth Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland, on top of more potential Avengers appearances, is reportedly in active development, but the actor isn't confirming nor denying anything yet, adding he feels "very protective over Spider-Man" and only wants to go back if the story is good enough.