The Witcher 3 next-gen patch for PC in "final stages," console version coming to retail

CD Projekt Red is working to bring a patch for the next-gen version of The Witcher 3 to PC as soon as possible.

The company is also releasing a physical copy of this version of the game to retail next week.

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt — Complete Edition Next-Gen Update Trailer

According to the studio's global community director Marcin Momot, the next-gen patch for PC is "at the final stages," and it "shouldn't be long until it comes out."

"We'll share more info the moment we can," said Momot. "In the meantime, we really appreciate your patience."

As far as the physical version of the game for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S is concerned, it will be made available at retail on January 26.

This is of course the Complete Edition version which includes all previously released DLC and expansions, along with all quality of life improvements, and lots more.