TAKE THE REINS

Saddle up and explore the horsey life when The Sims 4 Horse Ranch Expansion Pack gallops in July 20

Get on your horses and ride.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

The Horse Ranch Expansion Pack for The Sims 4 releases in a couple of weeks on July 20, and today, Maxis has released a trailer providing a look at the batch of paid DLC.

In the trailer, you get a look at the various areas of the expansion pack such as the training farm, the town, and your own ranch, where you will build a barn to accommodate your new equine friend.

Feel free to horse around a bit when the Horse Ranch Expansion Pack hits on July 20.

From purchasing or adopting a horse to tending to their needs and keeping them happy with toys and lots of love, Simmers will learn how to create a long-lasting bond with their massive four-legged friend in the expansion.

You can acquire goats and sheep too in addition to horses. Be sure to take of them as well.

There's more to it than animal husbandry, as Chestnut Ridge features a lively community and colorful characters to interact with. You can also learn to make wine and dose-dough with the community at a barn dance.

Be sure to watch the trailer to find out more on the Horse Ranch Expansion Pack for The Sims 4.

Fat bottom mares you make the horsey world go round.
