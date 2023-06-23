The Sims 4 will be letting Simmers horse around with neigh-bors in new Horse Ranch DLC

Horses will finally be returning to the Sims series, with a new Horse Ranch Expansion Pack being announced for The Sims 4, arriving on July 20.

Rumours surrounding equestrian-activities in The Sims 4 have been around for a while, but EA finally confirmed the news by sharing a new trailer detailing The Sims 4 Horse Ranch Expansion Pack. There’ll be a new American West-inspired world, mini goats and sheep (which are so cute), and of course, horses that you can raise and train in your own ranch.

Giddy up Simmers! 🐎

Get ready to work hard - and play hard - on your own stretch of land with the new The Sims 4 #HorseRanch Expansion Pack 🤠🐴



Available July 20thhttps://t.co/GhdlaOzTb7 pic.twitter.com/i4QFhvs19r — The Sims (@TheSims) June 22, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The new world, Chestnut Ridge, is a scenic piece of countryside ideal for Simmers to start up their own ranch, cottage, or cabin. It looks like a great addition for those who dream of starting up a farm in The Sims 4, too, with an array of animals to rear.

With that in mind, you’ll also be taking part in both the fun and ugly parts of caring for farm animals; you’ll have to clean up their mess, keep them well looked after, and as a result, you’ll form a bond with them making your hard-work worthwhile. The animals you look after will also provide a helping hand in earning Simoleons too; you can shear Mini Sheep, and milk the Mini Goats, before selling the fruits of their labour.

When you tire of working your own Ranch, you can even hire a Ranch Hand for some additional help. On top of that, you can take your favourite steed and gallop into town to see what your neighbors are up to. Chestnut Ridge is home to an equestrian park where Simmers can train their horses, and a dance hall for yourself and your neighbors to blow off some steam.

There’ll also be events such as a Ranch Gathering (a cookout), and a Ranch Animal Day, where you’ll be able to interact with your neighborhoods animals, and not just your own! You’ll be able to have horses of your own via purchasing them, rescuing them or even breeding them, and they’ll be customisable, too.

I don’t know about you, but I’d definitely rather raises horses in The Sims 4 than any toddlers. What do you think of The Sims 4’s latest DLC? Yay or neigh?