Sonic's latest game kills him off, and you have to figure out who did it

This just in: Sonic is dead, and you have to solve his murder case in The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog, an actual real game that doesn't make you an April fool.

April first is frequently the worst day of the year, predominantly because companies will announce products that we all might actually want, only for them to say "haha, we got you, this isn't real you ding dong." Video game developers are no different, often pretending to announce visual novel versions of their games that everyone would actually play, as if it's some kind of joke. Sega did just that yesterday, except the real twist is that it's a real video game where you have to solve the mystery behind Sonic's death. No, seriously, this article isn't an April fools either, here's the Steam page to prove it.

"It's Amy Rose's birthday, and she's hosting a murder mystery party on the Mirage Express!" reads the game's description on Steam. "When Sonic the Hedgehog becomes the game's victim, everyone is off to get to the bottom of things. However, something feels a bit off - is this really an innocent game or is something more sinister afoot?"

Alright, alright, Sonic isn't actually dead, but this is a super cute concept nonetheless. The surprise title is a point and click visual novel, and it looks like you'll be able to play a unique minigame on a definitely not real console called the DreamGear too (wonder where they got that name from).

It obviously has all of your favourite characters too, like cowboy Knuckles, and what looks to be Shadow in a Starbucks outfit? Look, the Steam page notes it isn't canon (but also highlights the power of headcanon, something far stronger).

The game is available right now, and completely for free too. That's not the only free Sonic-related thing Sega has put out recently, as just last week Sonic Frontiers received its first free update, which added in a photo mode and more.