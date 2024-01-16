If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
MANY SCRAPPY RETURNS

Against all odds, The Last of Us, Part 2 Remastered’s No Return mode is nigh-on perfect

I would never, in a million years, have expected a bolt-on roguelike upgrade to be this good. Even if it doesn’t fit in TLOU’s universe.

A pin-board for the progression route of The Last of Us Part 2, with the logo featuring the game name and 'No Return' over the top of it.
Image credit: VG247
Dom Peppiatt avatar
Article by Dom Peppiatt Editor-in-chief
Published on

The Last of Us, when you really think about it, is the last game that should have ever gotten a roguelike mode. Think about it; this is a series that goes to great lengths to bemoan the use of excessive violence, that sternly wags its finger and says ‘tsk, tsk, tsk, can’t we do better than this?’ whilst standing in a pool of blood and looking sad.

To inject a non-canon roguelike into this game is anathema to the very point of The Last of Us, on the surface. Saying to its tortured characters “here, have an infinite pit of misery” or “here’s a gauntlet you can run, over and over, where killing is free and violence is celebrated” would no doubt horrify and alienate the more moderate members of the cast (read: Jesse, Dina, Tommy, Owen, and so on). Abby and Ellie may actually enjoy it, though – I always had the feeling they were sadists, at heart.

So how does The Last of Us get it so right? I have put 1000s of hours into roguelikes (I’d go as far as saying they represent my favourite games in the whole industry) and The Last of Us 2 Remastered’s No Return mode is up there with the best. The game’s encounter design was always top-tier; giving you little stealth sandboxes to run around with the option to ‘go loud’ if you get sniffed out (or giving you more than enough pathways to execute your ninja plan with aplomb if not) is only the first layer of the onion.

Beyond that you have allies you can orchestrate ambushes with, traps that can wipe entire squads of enemies out if you’re canny, and enough varied enemy varieties that make each encounter feel truly unique (even if the AI can sometimes be a little dunderheaded and trigger-happy). Popping all those elements into a cocktail shaker and pouring them out over a myriad of maps from across the entire game is a masterstroke, it turns out, that makes every single encounter you’ll happen across in No Return feel magical, curated, tight.

A view of the mission planning board from No Return, with a branching line of photos plots out a map through the game.
So far, so roguelike. | Image credit: VG247/Sony

On top of all this, there are new modifiers that alter your performance and force you to rethink your approach. Like staying in the long grass and stalking your enemies? Not when there’s poison rain, you don’t. Do you keep upgrading your bow so you can land all those delicious stealthy headshots? Not when you get health or damage bonuses for melee attacks and physical takedowns. I won’t ruin the surprises here, but these ‘mods’ entirely change the game – making it feel more like a game you’ve made yourself with a smorgasbord of mods over the course of 12 years than an official PlayStation product (complimentary).

There’s also a persistent sense of progression baked into No Return – not quite how Hades does it, though I’m sure Naughty Dog took some notes – that allows you to unlock new characters, character-team ups, and starting points for your little adventures. The sweet spot is about the same, too; 30 minute runs designed to be standalone, but with unlockables tied to completing specific objectives, surviving encounters, or ticking off entire runs. The result is a compelling, moreish experience that’s already had me up well past my bedtime as I seek to shank just one more clicker in the reclaimed urban wastelands of Seattle.

Completing various challenges and gambits will unlock more resources and options.
Better than Destiny's Gambit? Probably. | Image credit: VG247/Sony

No Return is a mode I will keep returning to when I’m inbetween games – the same as I have with Enter the Gungeon, The Binding of Isaac, Nuclear Throne, and Hades for the past 10 years of my life. As Sherif has said, that Sony has found a way to keep its single-player games alive without being tempted to the GaaS/battle pass darkside is a stroke of genius, and The Last of Us, Part 2 Remastered is a rerelease that lionises that, against all odds.

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

The Last of Us Part II

PS4

Related topics
Action Adventure Naughty Dog PS4 Shooter Sony Computer Entertainment
About the Author
Dom Peppiatt avatar

Dom Peppiatt

Editor-in-chief

Dom is a veteran video games critic with 11 years' experience in the games industry. A published author and consultant that has written for NME, Red Bull, Samsung, Xsolla, Daily Star, GamesRadar, Tech Radar, and many more. They also have a column about games and music at The Guardian.

Comments