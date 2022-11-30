If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
The Last of Us HBO posters show how the actors look in their respective roles

None look too happy. Understandably.
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

HBO has released some promo posters for its take on The Last of Us.

The posters show the various actors who have been cast in the series which airs on the premium TV channel on January 15.

The Last of Us - HBO Teaser Trailer

The images show Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey who is playing Ellie, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, and Gabriel Luna who will play Tommy.

There's also Anna Torv who plays Tess, Keivonn Woodard as Sam, Nick Offerman is Bill, the character Frank is played by Murray Bartlett, Lamar Johnsonn is Henry, Sarah is played by Nico Parker, and Storm Reid is Riley.

The adaptation has various episode directors such as Jeremy Webb, Ali Abbasi, Kantemir Balagov, and creator Neil Druckmann.

The Last of Us voice actors Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson are also in a couple of episodes.

Druckmann and Craig Mazin are executive producers alongside Carolyn Strauss (Chernobyl, Game of Thrones), Naughty Dog’s Evan Wells, PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan, and others.

The show will air on both HBO and the HBO Max streaming service.

