FINALLY

Looks like The Last of Us will premiere on HBO in January

A date.
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
Published on
A Clicker, as shown in HBO's The Last of Us teaser trailer

HBO has pretty much confirmed we can expect The Last of Us to premiere on the cable network January 15.

That's according to a listing on the official website (thanks, Coming Soon).

The Last of Us - Official Teaser

Folks were also recently given a sneak peek of the series via the HBO Max app where the date was also listed.

The adaptation has various episode directors such as Jeremy Webb, Ali Abbasi, Kantemir Balagov, and creator Neil Druckmann.

It stars Pedro Pascal as Joel, Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, Nick Offerman as Bill, Merle Dandridge as Marlene, and Jeffrey Pierce as Perry.

Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson are also in a couple of episodes.

Druckmann and Craig Mazin are executive producers alongside Carolyn Strauss (Chernobyl, Game of Thrones), Naughty Dog’s Evan Wells, PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan, and others.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

Comments

