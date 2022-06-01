The June Xbox update allows you to reveal secret achievements

Starting this month, you will be able to reveal secret achievements details on your Xbox.

With the Xbox June update, you will be able to view secret achievement details from within a game. All you need to do is open the guide and go to Game activity > Achievements.

When you see a secret achievement, you can now reveal details like the title, achievement description, and Gamerscore.

Pretty simple. And, if you want to hide the achievement again, you can do so just as easily.

You can reveal secret achievements anywhere you like to play and track your achievements, from Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles, the Xbox app for Android and iOS, the Xbox app for Windows PC, and Game Bar on your PC.

If you haven't updated your system in a while, the May update made changes to the activity feed in the Xbox App, and allows you to create, share, and view stories with the Xbox app for Android and iOS.

It also added Quality of Service (QoS) tagging that sets priority tags on latency-sensitive outbound networking traffic such as party chat, console streaming, and multiplayer.