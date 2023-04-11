The Fortnite x Attack on Titan update is nearly here - brings new skins and slick new ODM gear

The Attack on Titan x Fortnite update is coming soon, according to a new post on the official Fortnite website. A teaser trailer has also been released showing off the new features in game, if you'd like to see it all in motion.

This update, part of Chapter Four Season Two, brings several characters from the popular anime to the battle royale including Mikasa and Levi. You also can get your hands on some weapon cosmetics with an Attack on Titan theme. So if you're a fan of the series, you can show your love if you've got some cash to splash.

Check out the trailer for the Fortnite season here!

But by far the coolest thing we see in the trailer is the ODM gear - the personal ziplines you see the characters use to shoot themselves across the map in the teaser. With them, you see characters make use of their hightened mobility to quickly navigate the new city POI on the island. This paired with the grind rails make that already exceptional drop spot a truly enticing place to land.

We also see the characters pull off some slick looking attacks while using the ODM gear. The first are explosive projectiles called Thunder Spears, which we see stick into wooden walls and destroy the player-built structures on explosion (as you'd expect from that kind of weapon). We also see a rad spin attack, which looks like a powerful charged melee option. If it's anything like the katana's we've seen this season, they'll be highly sought after.

Who doesn't love new movement options? From the moment we first saw the ODM gear in the season trailer players have been desperate to try it out and take it for a spin. If you want to get your hands on the Thunder Spears and ODM gear yourself, you'll be able to find them in special new chests scattered around the island. There's also a new secret basement hidden in Anvil Square, which is worth finding.

What do you think of the ODM gear? Will you be looking for the new secret basement? Let us know below!