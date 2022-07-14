The Epic Games Store is handing out two free games this week with fantasy settings

The Epic Games store is handing out two free games this week, and they are Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms and Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap.

Both games are free to download and keep today through July 21.

The cult-classic Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap returns and features hand-drawn animations and a re-orchestrated soundtrack. In it, you have been cursed by the Meka-Dragon and turned into a half-human, half-lizard being.

Your goal as Hu-Man or Hu-Girl is to search for a cure because it's the only way you can return to human form. This can be accomplished if you find the Salamander Cross, a magical item with the power to remove curses. Just know that for each dragon you slay, the curse will intensify and transform you into different animals.

While exploring interconnected locations populated with various monsters, you can inhabit Lizard-Man, Mouse-Man, Piranha-Man, Lion-Man, and Hawk-Man, and their unique abilities to uncover the land’s deepest secrets.

The game also features three difficulty levels and allows you to switch between modern graphics and sound to 8-bit graphics/audio at any time.

Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms is also free this week. In this Dungeons & Dragons strategy management game, you will unlock Champions from across the D&D multiverse including fan favorites from novels, adventures, and live streams.

You will need to master each Champion's formation abilities to complete adventures based on official D&D books like Wild Beyond the Witchlight, Waterdeep: Dragon Heist, Baldur's Gate: Descent into Avernus, and Curse of Strahd.

The game features weekly content updates, new campaigns each year, new Champions every month, and new in-game features frequently.

Next week, the free games will be Shop Titans and Tannenberg.