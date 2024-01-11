Putting together the best Genshin Impact Chevreuse teams is a pretty straightforward task, thanks to the 4-star Pyro character's unique skills and hybrid roles. That said, Chevreuse does limit your choices a bit, assuming you want to put her best talents to use.

If you're just getting started with Chevreuse and need to plan ahead, check out our Genshin Impact Chevreuse materials list for everything she needs to reach level 90.

Genshin Impact Chevreuse teams

The important thing to keep in mind with Chevreuse teams is that few situations exist where you wouldn’t want her in a Pyro or Electro team. Chevreuse is a decent character on her own, but the main reasons for using her are her second and third passive talents, which shred enemy Pyro and Electro resistance and buff Pyro and Electro characters’ attack power.

Best Chevreuse team

Chevreuse’s ideal team looks something like this:

Raiden Shogun’s skill creates a source of Electro application, while Lyney’s talents buff your Pyro party members. That’s mainly good for him, but Chevreuse benefits from it as well. Bennett sweeps in with his extra healing and attack boost, though between Chevreuse’s and Lyney’s talents, his skill should deal a nice amount of damage as well.

You can adapt this basic structure in several ways, though. Electro substitutes include Yae Miko, Fischl, or Lisa, while your Pyro DPS could be Dehya, Diluc, or Yoimiya. If you want an Electro DPS, consider using Beidou or Cyno instead of Lyney.

You could even put Chevreuse in the main DPS role in a setup like what we see in her test run:

Chevreuse

Fischl or Lisa

Thoma or Xiangling

Bennett

Bennett buffs the party’s attack, while Thoma or Xiangling provide Pyro, and Fischl or Lisa give you constant Electro. The result is plenty of Overload to power up Chevreuse’s skill.

Chevreuse healing team

Chevreuse can fill your healer role, with a few caveats. Her heal scaling is slightly lower than Kuki Shinobu’s, but the skill it’s attached to has a higher chance of dealing greater damage. Since Chevreuse heals with her skill and not her burst, she also has an edge over characters such as Jean and Diona. However, she only heals the active character at C0 and needs all constellations unlocked to reach her full healing potential, which isn’t feasible in most cases.

The TL;DR is that you can try Chevreuse in a healer role in some situations, but she might not heal enough for intense battles.

For a Chevreuse healing team, we recommend outfitting her with the Song of Past Days Artifacts and pairing her with these characters:

Lyney

Fischl

Bennett

Lyney – or the Pyro or Electro character of your choice – handles most of the threats, while Fischl guarantees Electro for more Overload reactions. Bennett does his usual thing, but if he has Song of Past Days as well, you’re more likely to hit higher healing levels and trigger stronger bonus attacks from the Artifact’s 4-piece set.

Chevreuse F2P team

Xiangling takes center stage in Chevreuse’s free team, and the Electro Traveler finally gets a chance to not be terrible.

Xiangling

Chevreuse

Electro Traveler

Lisa

Xiangling – ideally equipped with a Dragon’s Bane polearm – is the main damage dealer here, and most of that damage will come from her burst. Chevreuse fires off her skill and burst to buff and heal the party, while Lisa provides consistent Electro application in this setup. The Electro Traveler helps restore Xiangling’s and Chevreuse’s energy with their skill and burst, making for a comparatively straightforward rotation.

If you're short on Primogems for upcoming banners, check out our up-to-date Genshin Impact promo codes list to see what freebies are on offer.