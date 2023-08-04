Baldur's Gate 3 is finally upon us if you're a PC gamer, in which case, this episode is especially for you, because it's all about social inadequacy.

Gaming, despite its mainstream acceptance in recent years, is still an extremely nerdy hobby, full of very niche stuff that rarely makes headlines beyond the enthusiast press. Yes, that's right, I'm sorry to break it to you, but if you're reading this that's what you are: an enthusiast. But never mind, because one thing worth being enthusiastic about is VG247's Best Games Ever Podcast, where you need not fear the prospect of social ostracisation from being too into niche video games. Or boring ones. Or, er, risque ones. Because we're nerds too. This is a safe space. There's no judgement here. Unless you're Connor, but the less said about his contribution this week the better, frankly.

Special thanks to David Bulmer for performing "Jim's Theme".

Watch the video version here:

Check out the exciting new video version of the Best Games Ever show! Listen to the audio version here: To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings Or subscribe to us via your favourite podcast platforms: Here's The Best Games Ever Podcast on Apple Podcasts.

You can also follow us on Spotify.

It's even on YouTube if that's your thing.

You could also simply read the summary below, if you're the sort of person who skips to the last page of a book (a wrongun, a reprobate, a Bad Seed).

Alex

Alex picked Democracy 3 on the grounds that there's one thing you never bring up at parties, and that's politics.

Kelsey

Kelsey decided picked the greatest game of all time: Euro Truck Simulator 2.

Connor

Connor didn't pick anything.

“What is the Best Games Ever Show?” you ask? Well, it is essentially a 30-minute panel show where people (Jim Trinca and associates) decide on the best game in a specific category. That's it. It's good. Listen to it.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Come back in a week for another exciting instalment of the Best Games Ever Show.

Pre-order Starfield today or get ready with discounted Game Pass codes

Starfield will be launching exclusively for Xbox Series X/S and PC (Windows) on September 6th 2023. Pre-order your copy of Bethesda's upcoming action RPG from the links below and get set for the new galactic adventure.

Players who pre-order the premium edition can play Starfield early from September 1st. That's five days before it lands on Game Pass! PC Players looking to upgrade their PC can also get Starfield for free when you buy select AMD Ryzen processors, AMD Radeon graphics cards, or a gaming system that contains both.

Alternatively, you can play Starfield on Game Pass on day one. Our shop here at VG247 is currently offering a 5 per cent discount on Game Pass codes and Xbox Credit - simply redeem the code "VG247" at the check out. The code is valid until 31st July, so stock up now to save money on a Game Pass membership or discounted Xbox Credit if you're buying Starfield on the Xbox Store.