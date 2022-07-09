Supermassive's The Devil in Me releases this fall

The Devil in Me, part of Supermassive Games' stand-alone series of cinematic horror titles, The Dark Pictures Anthology, will be released this fall.

Announced in July 2021, you can get a look at what to expect from the fourth entry in the series via the latest video below.

Starring Oscar-nominee Jessie Buckley, the game features a whole new cast and story that finds documentary filmmakers invited to a rather interesting hotel.

Designed after the infamous 'Murder Castle' built by serial killer H.H. Holmes (some posit he was Jack the Ripper) in the late-1800s to attract tourists at the Chicago World's Fair, the hotel visit quickly turns from an interesting foray into a deadly trap.

Here's the synposis: "The Lonnit Entertainment TV crew receive a pressing and mysterious phone call from a man called Granthem Du’Met, with a promise of a tour around a faithful recreation of the H. H. Holmes murder castle, an idea that the filmmakers and founder Charlie Lonnit believe might just save the show.

"Unfortunately, the ill-fated crew finds its host to be a rather disturbed individual, and they are now being observed, isolated, and manipulated "like rats in a maze." It soon becomes clear that the crew’s check-out is compromised, and they will have to make some impossible choices that they might live to regret or just not live at all."

The Devil in Me follows previous releases in The Dark Pictures Anthology - Man of Medan, Little Hope, and House of Ashes, respectively.

It will be made available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.