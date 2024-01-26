Suffering from success: Tekken 8 hit with online issues due to server overload

Tekken 8 is suffering from success, as the initial wave of players trying to jump online has lead to widespread server issues. This has lead many attempting to try the game out to run into crashes across all platforms.

Update: The issue was addressed by both Bandai Namco and Tekken 8 director Katsuhiro Harada, who wrote the following on Twitter: "We are currently experiencing an error during online matching & spectating due to heavy access to the matching & competition servers. We are currently working on resolving this issue. Thank you for your patience."

Since then, Harada has announced that the issue has been fixed across all platforms! So a bumpy launch to be sure, but thankfully not something that'll totally snatch the momentum from Tekken 8's sails.

It's worth noting the sheer popularity of Tekken 8 right now on Steam, as it peaked at 49,977 players on Steam last night. Tekken 7, the previous installment and a monstrous success in and of itself, had previously peaked at 18,966 players on Steam. This doesn't even account into the Xbox and PlayStation players - which are worth keeping in mind as consoles have traditionally been the star platform for fighting games.

These server issues are a tough problem for Tekken 8 to have. While it may be tempting to go see them as one of the less dire issues a game can run into, you should keep in mind the power of a first impression and the day-one momentum. While the game thankfully isn't outright broken, and a fix is coming soon, you've got to hope new players keen to head online aren't turned off by the experience.

Have you been suffering from some onine issues with Tekken 8? Let us know below!