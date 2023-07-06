Street Fighter 6's first new DLC character looks like a breath of fresh air

Rashid - the first DLC character for Street Fighter 6 - is coming to the game July 24.

A fan favourite from Street Fighter 4, Rashid is a devastating rushdown character able to leap high and engage with tricky aerial setups with his win-based kit. He can also throw tornadoes at you, which y'know, is cool! Rashid is also the series' first middle eastern character, so it's lush seeing him make a return.

Rashid of the Turbulent Wind makes his #StreetFighter6 debut on July 24! 🌪️



Rashid of the Turbulent Wind makes his #StreetFighter6 debut on July 24! 🌪️



With a whirlwind of moves that will send him flying through each fight, Rashid leaves all opponents in the dust – unless they decide to Like and Subscribe. pic.twitter.com/l2lpkQDyUL — Street Fighter (@StreetFighter) July 5, 2023

His reveal comes with a brand-new trailer showcasing his moveset. We see a lot of his older move list returning, as well as some truly despicable combos. With the character dropping just before Evo, you can be sure people will be grinding him out and digging up as much potential as they can.

Here's another thing - what a glow up! Not only does Rashid look amazing in Street Fighter 6, older and with his excellent beard back and better than ever. It's also good to see that dorky visor gone. Plus, he has in my opinion one of the best taunts in the game judging from his trailer, quickly throwing out push ups and spins that highlight his energetic character.

It's an interesting move to make him a live streamer! Bandai Namco did this before with Julia in Tekken 7, it's a common way to modernize the backstory of older characters. Rashid with his overly hyped attitude towards fighting fits this role perfectly, and it's brilliant seeing it play into his level three critical art too.

Rashid has honestly given me hope for the remaining returning characters coming with Street Fighter 6's season 1 DLC pass. He got such good treatment here, putting any concerns with Akuma and Ed to rest. Rest in piece to the Rashidooo from his old track though - maybe they'll bring it back some other way.

If you're excited for Rashid, you can grab the new Street Fighter 6 battle pass that'll launch alongside him. If you're looking for more Street Fighter 6 content, check out our article: Are Street Fighter 6 players too nerf happy? The debate is on.