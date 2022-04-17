Steelrising gameplay first look has a lot of clanking, updated release date

Steelrising, the alternate reality reality 18th century France, has received a new gameplay trailer, but also sees a delay to later in the year.

In case you haven't managed to get your Souls-like fix with Elden Ring, Steelrising is an upcoming take on the genre from Greedfall developer Spiders. Not much has been shown off from the game, but publisher Nacon released a five minute gameplay video showing off the game properly. However, the game has also now been pushed from June to September 8.

Vibes wise, things are more in the Bloodborne direction, seeing as it's set in Paris in 1789. Gameplay seems to be more offensive like what you might find in Bloodborne, though there does seem to be a dedicated jump button for some verticality, as well as a hookshot giving it a bit of a Sekiro flair.

The trailer shows off the main character Aegis, a ceramic android created by one of King Louis XVI's engineers, as you travel through the alternate timeline Paris as you face off against the king's army of robot automatons. There's a variety of robots on show, with some real strong steampunk looks present.

Part of the trailer sees Aegis take on a boss called The Bishop of the Cité, which is a vaguely papl looking robot that rolls around on a big ball, holding a fancy staff and book.

"The City of Light has been plunged into darkness and needs you," reads the description of the trailer. "Use your energy, flexibility and tools to navigate the streets, rooftops, neighborhoods and castles of Paris and reveal hidden secrets.

"Delve into an enthralling alternate history filled with formidable mechanical enemies and potential allies with questionable motives. You are the only one you can count on to untangle the knots of history and ensure the Revolution succeeds!"

Steelrising will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC when it launches later this year.