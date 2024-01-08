Starfield modders are working on a couple of cool new weapons inspired by the game's most interesting faction

If you’re anything like me, there’s one faction in Starfield that you wish Bethesda had dedicated a bit more time to - House Va'ruun. If so, then you might be interested in the fact a pair of modders are working on fleshing out the mysterious faction’s arsenal of unique weapons.

Hey, it’s a start, and a pretty fitting one at that if you’re currently roleplaying as an estranged zealot with an attitude to the United Colonies and Freestar Collective that’d make most pirates blush while you wait to see if Bethesda will treat us to some Va'ruun-focused DLC. Even if that’s not the case, we all love a good gun or two to add to our cargo hold collections.

Modders Deantendo and SpoopySauce1, who collectively go by the moniker ‘Tau Ceti Voidworks’, are the duo adding these cool alien armaments to the game. Their first work, the ‘Inflictor Enhanced’ was released over the festive period and is essentially a souped up version of the base game’s Va'ruun Inflictor rifle. With it installed, the gun gets revamped with a selection of stylish new textures and add-ons designed to make it perfect for a stealthy space assassin.

With that under their belts, the pair have now released some teaser concept art for two more Varuun guns they’re working on, which will seemigly be brand new additions to the game, rather than revisions of existing weapons.

The first of these is dubbed the ‘Viper’ and is designed to serve as a more powerful big brother to the base game’s Va'ruun Starshard pistol. According to the modders, it’s: “capable, versatile, and simple”, as well as “ideally suited to smaller spaces such as ships and corridors.”

Then there’s the Defiler. Of the two guns, this is the one that’ll probably intrigue you the most, especially if you’re a fan of speccing into Fallout’s big guns skill. It’s a “heavy particle cannon” designed to rival the game’s beefiest ordnance. The sales pitch is simple: “Rare as heck. Expensive to craft. So much fun it might even put a smile on a Zealot's face.”

There currently doesn’t look to be a concrete timeline as to when these guns might arrive on the Nexus, so you’ll have to stick with your existing loadout for now, but they look like they could be worth keeping an eye on, assuming they live up to the promise conveyed by this teaser art.

Weapons aren’t the only things Starfield modders have been working on recently, with one aiming to give players the chance to pilot working mechs, while another has brought Destiny 2’s Exos to the Settled Systems as a custom race.